Loan changes at Torquay United

Published: 4:04 PM March 31, 2021

Rob Street of Torquay United warming up before the National League match between Torquay United and FC Halifax Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 20th February 2021

The arrival of striker Benji Mbunga-Kimpioka from Sunderland and the reduction in the club's injury-list has prompted the departure of four other loan players from Torquay United.

Sweden Under-21 international Kimpioka, who has signed to the end of the season, was the Gulls' ninth loanee, but the club has now announced that four of them have left Plainmoor.

They are striker Rob Street from Crystal Palace, midfielder Rob Sheaf (Hull City) and goalkeepers James Hamon (Truro City) and Marcin Brzozwski (Queen's Park Rangers).

It means that, as well as Kimpioka, United still have centre-back Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), left-back Ryan Law and midfielder Adam Randell (both Plymouth Argyle) and striker Scott Boden (Chesterfield) on loan.

That quartet have all featured regularly in the first-team recently, while the departees have not.

Manager Gary Johnson pointed out that only five loanees can figure in any one match-day squad.

But the United boss will soon have more options in all departments with players returning from injury.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and left-back Dean Moxey both played at Dagenham last Saturday.

Defender Gary Warren and centre-forward Danny Wright had 45-minute run-outs in a reserve friendly at Exeter City this week, and Kyle Cameron, Aaron Nemane and Ben Whitfield are all expected back in action in the next couple of weeks.