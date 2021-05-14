News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
United legend Manse leaves Bristol Rovers

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:20 PM May 14, 2021   
Lee Mansell during the FA Cup match between Bristol Rovers and Coventry City at Memorial Stadium, Bristol on Sunday 5th Jan - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Former Torquay United stalwart Lee Mansell has become part of a major backroom 'cull' by manager Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers. 

Mansell, 38, was Under-23 Coach with the Pirates, but he has joined several members of the Memorial Ground staff to leave this week after the club's relegation to League Two. 

Others are long-serving goalkeeping coach David Coles, First Team coach Jack Mesure and two leading members of the club's medical department, Miles Warren and Alun Andrews. 

Ex-Plainmoor captain and manager Chris Hargreaves remains as Head of Rovers' Academy. 

Mansell left Torquay as a player for Rovers in 2014 after more than 380 games in eight years at Plainmoor, including promotion in 2009, two trips to Wembley and one to Old Trafford, where United lost the 2011 League Two Play-Off Final. 

The Gloucester-born midfielder or right-back had previously played for Luton Town and Oxford United, and he went on to play another 83 games and earn two more promotions with Rovers, before moving into coaching in 2017. 

