Well played to Laurie, our weekly winner on six points, who will now enjoy a meal for two at the Eastern Eye Restaurant. This week’s prize is two free subscriptions to Inside the Gulls, worth £20.

We have six more games to test your knowledge in the Predicta this week and don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only for the top five divisions.

This week’s Predicta – can you beat Dave?

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE V BURTON ALBION - Plymouth 3-0

Pipped at fancied Hull last week, Argyle should be too strong for slow-starting Burton at Home Park.

SOUTHEND UNITED V EXETER CITY - Exeter 3-1

In-form City to counter-attack to another three points over struggling under-new-management Southend.

BROMLEY V TORQUAY UNITED - A draw 2-2

Another big test for United, but they can scrap their way to a point on Hayes Lane’s all-weather pitch.

NOTTS COUNTY V BARNET - Notts 2-0

Barnet still saying ‘Hi’ to each other under new boss Peter Beadle - Notts will have too much for them.

YEOVIL TOWN V WREXHAM - Wrexham 2-1

Dean Keates’ new Wrexham side has the pace and power to beat the Glovers, even at Huish Park.

STOCKPORT COUNTY V DOVER ATHLETIC - County 1-0

This could be a slog without early goals, but County can edge it, maybe with a John Rooney set-piece.

How to Play: Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the Make Prediction link in the top-right of the weekly table. Your predictions must be submitted by 10am on the day of the fixtures to be included in the competition.

You will receive one point for a correct result or three points for a correct score, with a maximum of 18 points available each week.

From December 1, a league table will be introduced with the top Predicta Player from the second half of the season picking up the top prize of £1,000.