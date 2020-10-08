A tough opening for the experts on the Torbay Weekly Predicta, as our chief sports writer Dave Thomas managed just one point, and HullGull, sitting at the very bottom, just happens to run the paper.
Well played to Laurie, our weekly winner on six points, who will now enjoy a meal for two at the Eastern Eye Restaurant. This week’s prize is two free subscriptions to Inside the Gulls, worth £20.
We have six more games to test your knowledge in the Predicta this week and don’t forget to answer the tie-breaker question – total goals scored in Saturday fixtures only for the top five divisions.
This week’s Predicta – can you beat Dave?
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE V BURTON ALBION - Plymouth 3-0
Pipped at fancied Hull last week, Argyle should be too strong for slow-starting Burton at Home Park.
SOUTHEND UNITED V EXETER CITY - Exeter 3-1
In-form City to counter-attack to another three points over struggling under-new-management Southend.
BROMLEY V TORQUAY UNITED - A draw 2-2
Another big test for United, but they can scrap their way to a point on Hayes Lane’s all-weather pitch.
NOTTS COUNTY V BARNET - Notts 2-0
Barnet still saying ‘Hi’ to each other under new boss Peter Beadle - Notts will have too much for them.
YEOVIL TOWN V WREXHAM - Wrexham 2-1
Dean Keates’ new Wrexham side has the pace and power to beat the Glovers, even at Huish Park.
STOCKPORT COUNTY V DOVER ATHLETIC - County 1-0
This could be a slog without early goals, but County can edge it, maybe with a John Rooney set-piece.
How to Play: Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the Make Prediction link in the top-right of the weekly table. Your predictions must be submitted by 10am on the day of the fixtures to be included in the competition.
You will receive one point for a correct result or three points for a correct score, with a maximum of 18 points available each week.
From December 1, a league table will be introduced with the top Predicta Player from the second half of the season picking up the top prize of £1,000.
