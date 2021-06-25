Kyle Cameron's farewell to Torquay United

Published: 12:52 PM June 25, 2021

Defender Kyle Cameron has announced that he is about to become the second Torquay United player to leave in the wake of the Gulls' National League Play-Off penalty loss to Hartlepool United.

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, whose stoppage-time goal dramatically took Sunday's Final into extra-time and who then saved two penalties in the shoot-out, has already signed for League Two club Port Vale.

Cameron, 24, did not at first reveal where he is going, but the former Newcastle United starlet and Scotland Under-21 cap did confirm his departure in a heartfelt message to fans.

Signed by ex-United manager Gary Owers in 2018, Cameron made 112 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals in a variety of defensive positions and, finally, on the left of midfield.

He 'tweeted': "I came a boy and I have left a man - forever grateful, thank you.

"I am getting emotional as I write this, but it's time for me to leave and open the next chapter of my career.

"The three years I have spent here have been the best years of my football career to date.

"I will always love this club with my whole heart.

"To the fans - thank you very much for your support throughout my time here.

"I really wish Sunday could have gone differently, and we could have got TUFC back in the Football League, but it just wasn't meant to be.

"To all the staff and players I have worked with in my time here, you have all left a lasting impression on me one way or another, and I wish you all the very best for your careers.

"Thank-you. Goodbye, Yellow Army."

Several EFL clubs, right up to Championship level, followed Cameron's progress last season, and his return from a lengthy hamstring injury in time for the Play-Offs cemented that interest.