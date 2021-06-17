Son of Torbay shining on the biggest stage

Published: 10:53 AM June 17, 2021

Torbay's Kieffer Moore produced another powerful display as Wales put themselves within touching distance of a place in the Euro Championships Last-16 with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku.

Cardiff City centre-forward Moore had scored in Wales' opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and he was a handful, in the air and on the ground, as Rob Page's side moved on to four points with one game, against Italy, still to play.

Moore, 28 - he started his career as a junior at Paignton Saints and went on to play for Truro City, Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United on loan, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan and Cardiff - was unlucky not to score again against Turkey.

But Wales still deservedly won with goals by Aaron Ramsey in the first half and Connor Roberts in stoppage-time, both set up by Gareth Bale, who also missed a penalty.