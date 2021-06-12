News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
'Ecstatic' Johnson heaps praise on players and fans as Gulls win place in play-off finals

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:19 PM June 12, 2021   
Celebrations for Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National Le

Celebrations for Gary Johnson, manager of Torquay United at the final whistle - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

'Ecstatic!' - that's how manager Gary Johnson described his mood after Torquay United's thrill-packed 4-2 extra-time win over Notts County that sends the Gulls into the National League play-off final at Ashton Gate, Bristol, next Sunday.

It was a dramatic afternoon that stretched to 120 breathless minutes in the Plainmoor sunshine - United led twice through recalled centre-forward Danny Wright, were twice pegged back by a determined Notts team and then finally clinched victory with two extra-time goals by skipper Asa Hall and a Dean Moxey penalty.

"How do I feel? Ecstatic," said Johnson. "I'm so proud of the whole squad - every one of them stepped up and performed.

"In fact, I think the whole club showed itself in a great light today.

"The fans were brilliant. We had a plan, on the pitch and off it, and we delivered on both."

Wright, whose recall was a closely-guarded secret before kick-off, made an outstanding return after two months out with a hamstring injury.

His two goals took his tally for the season to 12 - Hall's gutsy header was his 14th of the campaign - before the 36-year-old centre-forward was substituted at the start of extra-time.

He quipped: "I think watching the last half-hour was worse than playing in the first 90!

"I was like a kid on Christmas Eve last night, and I'm just happy that it went well and we won.

"It was some game, but we haven't done what we want yet - we'll enjoy today, rest up, see who wins tomorrow's semi and then get stuck into our preparation next week.

"I always thought I could last for 90 minutes, my hamstring was fine, I feel good and I'm just looking forward to next week now."

Hall played on with a large bandage around his head, after taking a painful blow as he headed United's third goal, but he is expected to make a quick recovery.

Torquay United
Non-League Football
Torquay News

