Lewis leads United masterclass

Published: 6:37 AM October 3, 2021

Goal celebrations for Joe Lewis of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Wealdstone at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 2nd October 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson hailed Joe Lewis' man-of-the-match performance after Torquay United had routed Wealdstone 5-0 at Plainmoor.

Centre-back Lewis scored a spectacular solo goal to give the Gulls a 4-0 lead on the stroke of half-time, and also gave an almost faultless display at the back against former United striker Josh Umerah.

"I thought Joe was magnificent all game," said Johnson.

"Josh Umerah isn't an easy player to play against - you've got to compete with him - and I thought Joe played him terrific.

"He also scored an unbelievable goal and he deserved to be man of the match."

United led 4-0 through Tom Lapslie, Dan Holman, Armani Little- he also missed a penalty - and Lewis, before Holman added a second goal in the second half to go with his first for the club.

Johnson stressed: "I could talk about eight or nine of our players today and still miss one who played well.

"It was a great win, not just to get five goals but also no goals against.

"I am very pleased that our fans got to see what we can do.

"I know it slowed up in the second half, but unless you are Premiership, it's very difficult to keep the level we showed in the first half for a whole game.

"At half-time, I could hear our lads saying 'We've been here before', talking about Maidenhead (United led 4-0 there before winning 4-3), but I thought we were very professional in the second half. We didn't do anything silly."

Of two-goal Holman, Johnson said: "He's been unlucky with injuries a couple of times already, but if he gets a season's worth of games, he will get you 20 goals.

"We saw what he's got in pre-season, and now he's shown it in the season proper."

Johnson, who confirmed that Little was not the designated penalty taker, confirmed that Danny Wright will be out for several weeks with what appears to be an ankle problem. But Chiori Johnson and Alex Addai, who were also sidelined, should be back much sooner.

United have two away games next week, at Boreham Wood on Tuesday and Bromley on Saturday, and they will also find out their FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round opponents (Oct 17) in Monday's draw.