International acclaim for Bay striker

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:06 PM November 17, 2021
Torbay-born striker Kieffer Moore fired his fourth goal in four internationals, and his eighth in total, to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium and clinch a home Play-Off game in the World Cup Qualifiers. 

The former Torquay United loanee scored in the 32nd minute to cancel out an early goal from Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. 

It was further evidence of the heights which the 6ft 5in tall centre-forward has reached since his early days with the Paignton Saints' colts teams, as Wales nearly overturned the form book in a rousing display against their top-rated opponents. 

Moore's remarkable football journey has taken him from South Devon to Truro City, Dorchester Town, Norway, Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay on loan, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and now Cardiff City. 

His transfer value has also spiralled - Ipswich paid FGR £15,000 for him, dashing the Gulls' own hopes of signing him, Wigan splashed nearly £2.5 million and the £1.98 million which Cardiff paid for Moore just over a year ago is believed to have saved the Latics from going out of business. 

Moore's international career has now stretched to 24 matches, and Wales are relishing the chance to reach the World Cup Finals in a Play-Off in front of their own fans in March. 

