Inside the Gulls: printed version available

The brand new Inside the Gulls bookazine is now available for purchase from the Torbay Weekly office, as well as Carters and Londis stores across Torbay.

This fascinating series first appeared online at www.torbayweekly.co.uk and delves into some of the great stories and personalities from Torquay United history.

For those who downloaded online, your printed version will be in the post this week.

A perfect Christmas present for the Torquay United fan in your life, Inside the Gulls takes you on a fascinating journey through Plainmoor folklore.

It all begins with the great Neville Southall, considered the finest goalkeeper in the world at the height of his career, and still fantastic when he arrived in TQ1 toward the end of his playing days. The series reflects on some of the best United managers; Rosenior, Buckle, Johnson, Ling, Webber and the chairmen, good and bad.

Inside the Gulls meets the great United players; heroes like Loram, Mansell, Mills, Mansell, O’Kane, Hill, Nicholson and more. There are also fabulous chapters on the most fascinating incidents in the Plainmoor story, great seasons, controversial moments and bizarre characters.

The series was compiled by Dave Thomas, chief reporter on United for over 40 years, and former Club Secretary and Press Officer Tim Herbert.

The authors use their inside knowledge of life behind the scenes at Plainmoor, alongside exclusive interviews with key figures in the club history to provide a unique insight. Inside the Gulls is the ultimate reflection on the Torquay United story. If you would like to purchase a printed version of Inside the Gulls, the cost is just £5 for 41 amazing chapters on the wonderful rollercoaster that is Torquay United.

Copies are available to collect from the Torbay Weekly office in Tor Hill Road or the Carters and Londis stores listed below:

Carters

Warbro Road, Belgrave Road, Abbey Road, Union Street, Hele Road, Moor Lane and Elm Park

Londis

Old Mill Road, Cadewell Lane, Moor Lane, Torquay Road and Dartmouth Road

To order a copy online, please drop us an email on tim.herbert@archant.co.uk and leave a contact number for us to process the payment of just £5, plus postage.