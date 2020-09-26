It all starts with a story on two legendary chairmen, Tony Boyce and Mike Bateson.

Both men had to deal with the full spectrum of triumph and disaster during their custodianship, as we reveal untold stories from their tenures.

We next remember one of the most frustrating experiences for the Yellow Army. After an enthralling League Two campaign under manager Paul Buckle, United needed to win just one more game.

The Gulls travelled to Old Trafford as firm favourites for a play-off final against Stevenage but, from the start, it was not our day.

The weekend opens with the story of Cyril Knowles, a legendary former player at Tottenham Hotspur, who arrived at Plainmoor as manager in 1987 and immediately embarked on a marathon season to success.

Cyril was an icon of the United past, a great manager who was sadly taken from us far too young.

We round things off this week with a captain ranked up their with our greatest United leaders. Lee Mansell fell in love with Torquay and it showed with every single performance. This chapter looks at the influence of Manse on his team-mates and the respect he earned from the Yellow Army.

Thanks to Pinnacle Photo Agency, Paul Levie and the late Colin Bratcher for providing the images for Inside the Gulls.

