Injury updates from Plainmoor

Published: 6:02 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Ben Wynter of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Boreham Wood at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 14th November 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Three Gulls back in the running for a return

Defenders Ben Wynter and Dean Moxey could both return from injuries within the next fortnight, and the way also looks clearer for Torquay United striker signing Andrew Nelson to resume training after a frustrating start to his Plainmoor career.

Manager Gary Johnson says that Wynter (hamstring) should be back in two weeks, and Moxey (hip) may rejoin the Gulls’ squad sooner than that.

All three have had fresh MRI scans recently.

Former Sunderland, Darlington and Dundee forward Nelson, one of Johnson’s first summer signings, has yet to play a competitive match, after jarring his knee in the National League leaders’ first pre-season friendly.

“Andrew is due to see the specialist again, but it seems that there is a small piece of floating bone in his knee,” Johnson reported.

“He will probably need an operation to remove it, but that should be straightforward. It’s good that we have got to bottom of the problem, because he’s been out too long. “

United’s other absentee is left-back Liam Davis – his ‘rehab’ after an ankle reconstruction is well under way, but it will be a longer-term recovery.

Johnson revealed that United’s injuries this season have prompted plenty of inquiries from agents and players.

“As strong as our squad is, we have been a little short of numbers at times, and there has been no lack of people wanting to join us,” he said.

“But we worked very hard to get this group together, as people as well as players. “I am reluctant to change the dynamic of the changing room at the moment.

“I remember as a kid, my dad had a fish tank, and it was all harmony with the fish he had in there, and then he bought a tiger fish, and everything was upset.

“He got rid of it eventually, and the tank returned to the old harmony again. “I’m not forgetting that.”