Injury testing for Danny Wright

Published: 7:04 AM March 3, 2021

Danny Wright goes down injured during the match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor on Boxing Day, 2020 - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United's injured centre-forward Danny Wright will undergo testing next week at the Football Association's St George's Park centre at Burton-on-Trent to see if he can resume training with the Gulls.

If Wright - he scored his eighth goal of the season before suffering a hamstring tear in the 6-1 rout of Yeovil Town at Plainmoor on Boxing Day - passes the Burton 'rehab' tests, it will be a major boost for the National League leaders.

It was feared that Wright, who had to undergo surgery, might be out until April, and his injury has prompted manager Gary Johnson to sign Crystal Palace starlet Rob Street and Chesterfield striker Scott Boden on loan.

Wright, Ben Wynter, Aaron Nemane and now Kyle Cameron have all sustained similar injuries this season, with Johnson stressing: "It's the first time in their careers that any of them have ever done their hamstrings."

Midfielder Armani Little, who had hamstring trouble before needing surgery on an allied injury this season, could be back for this Saturday's home game against promotion rivals Hartlepool United.

Also hoping to be available after missing the 1-0 FA Trophy Quarter-Final defeat at Woking at the weekend are defenders Dean Moxey (hip), Joe Lewis (concussion), goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald (suspended) and loan striker Scott Boden (cup-tied).

Torquay's lead at the top of the table was cut to one point on Tuesday night when Sutton United, who also have two games in hand, came from behind to snatch a stoppage-time 3-2 home win over Bromley.

But other results went for United.

Hartlepool (1-1 at Halifax), Notts County (2-2 home to King's Lynn Town and Eastleigh (0-1 at Chesterfield) all dropped points, Notts foiled by a 93rd minute equaliser by King's Lynn at Meadow Lane.

Meanwhile, Johnson has written to the Professional Game Match Officials Board asking them to review United's disallowed stoppage-time equaliser at Woking, where Billy Waters was ruled offside on a header by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

"Of course, we can't change anything, but I've written very respectfully and asked them if they'll please have another look at it," said Johnson.

"I've said why we think the goal should have stood, and we'll see if they agree with us or the referee."