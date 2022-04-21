News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Injured South Devon jockey Bryony Frost unsure on return date

Dave Thomas

Published: 9:36 AM April 21, 2022
Bryony Frost on Little Windmill leaving the parade ring at Fakenham Racecourse

Bryony Frost on Little Windmill leaving the parade ring at Fakenham Racecourse - Credit: Richard Humphrey

South Devon jockey Bryony Frost says she will be side-lined by injury for some time longer, and she has given no target-date for her return to action. 

It has now been confirmed that Frost, from Buckfastleigh, sustained a fractured vertebra, as well as a shoulder injury, in a fall at the Grand National meeting on April 7. 

She had also fallen at Ayr shortly before her Aintree mishap. 

Frost, who was 27 last week, is undergoing specialist physiotherapy treatment at the Oaksey House rehabilitation for injured jockeys at Lambourn. 

But she said: "Just how long I'll be side-lined for is still up in the air." 

Frost, who has seen the suspension of rival Robbie Dunne cut to 10 months on appeal after he was found guilty of 'bullying' her, added: "It's no secret that my season has been tough at times. 

"But my 43 winners have included two Grade Ones, and they are both the kind of moments which are unmatched." 

