Ideal cup draw for the Gulls

Published: 4:01 PM October 4, 2021

The Torbay Weekly is proud to support Torquay United at Plainmoor. - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

A home tie they wanted, and a home tie they got - Torquay United will meet National League South side Havant & Waterlooville at Plainmoor in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday week, October 16.

Gary Johnson's Gulls will take on a Hawks side midway in the NLS at the moment, but full of threat under former Sutton United manager Paul Doswell.

Havant's squad is packed with experienced ex-EFL and National League players, like goalkeeper Ross Worner, ex-Torquay men Joe Oastler and Scott Rendell, Josh Passley, Alex Wall, Sam Magri, Oscar Gobern and Jamie Collins.

They reached the next round with a 3-2 home win over Billericay Town at the weekend.

Victory for the Gulls will earn them £9,375 in prizemoney, but they will have to settle for £3,125 if they lose.

The Southern section of the draw threw up at least one all NL Premier derby - Barnet will meet north London rivals Boreham Wood at The Hive.