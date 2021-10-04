Ideal cup draw for the Gulls
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
A home tie they wanted, and a home tie they got - Torquay United will meet National League South side Havant & Waterlooville at Plainmoor in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday week, October 16.
Gary Johnson's Gulls will take on a Hawks side midway in the NLS at the moment, but full of threat under former Sutton United manager Paul Doswell.
Havant's squad is packed with experienced ex-EFL and National League players, like goalkeeper Ross Worner, ex-Torquay men Joe Oastler and Scott Rendell, Josh Passley, Alex Wall, Sam Magri, Oscar Gobern and Jamie Collins.
They reached the next round with a 3-2 home win over Billericay Town at the weekend.
Victory for the Gulls will earn them £9,375 in prizemoney, but they will have to settle for £3,125 if they lose.
The Southern section of the draw threw up at least one all NL Premier derby - Barnet will meet north London rivals Boreham Wood at The Hive.
Most Read
- 1 Retro Sport with Roger Mann: The ambitions of three young Aussies
- 2 United back child safety campaign with 100 free tickets
- 3 Ideal cup draw for the Gulls
- 4 Lewis leads United masterclass
- 5 Christian: 'I'm determined to make a difference'
- 6 Tales from the Storyteller: Uncovering a Dartmoor scandal
- 7 Torquay United 5 Wealdstone 0
- 8 Tributes to Peter Darke
- 9 Club anglers enjoy a successful week on the water
- 10 Cycle racer Harrison in talks with French semi-pro club