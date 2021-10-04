News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Ideal cup draw for the Gulls

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:01 PM October 4, 2021   
Plainmoor before the pre season match between Torquay United and Chippenham Town at Plainmoor Torqua

The Torbay Weekly is proud to support Torquay United at Plainmoor. - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

A home tie they wanted, and a home tie they got - Torquay United will meet National League South side Havant & Waterlooville at Plainmoor in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday week, October 16. 

Gary Johnson's Gulls will take on a Hawks side midway in the NLS at the moment, but full of threat under former Sutton United manager Paul Doswell. 

Havant's squad is packed with experienced ex-EFL and National League players, like goalkeeper Ross Worner, ex-Torquay men Joe Oastler and Scott Rendell, Josh Passley, Alex Wall, Sam Magri, Oscar Gobern and Jamie Collins. 

They reached the next round with a 3-2 home win over Billericay Town at the weekend. 

Victory for the Gulls will earn them £9,375 in prizemoney, but they will have to settle for £3,125 if they lose. 

The Southern section of the draw threw up at least one all NL Premier derby - Barnet will meet north London rivals Boreham Wood at The Hive. 

