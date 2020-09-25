Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in blue shirt, Ben Whitfield in yellow and Ben Wynter in white Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in blue shirt, Ben Whitfield in yellow and Ben Wynter in white

A tight pattern of the trees forms a central ‘swipe’ down the centre of all three yellow, blue and white shirts.

The kits, again produced by Nike in conjunction with local sports goods retailers Pro:Direct, are similar to last year, and they all retain the 1899 logo, marking the club’s founding year.

The release of the replica kits coincides with the opening of the new online club shop, but it comes against a background of worrying uncertainty about the forthcoming season.

The National League board has been canvassing clubs about what should happen in the wake of the Government’s latest Covid-19 decision to block even a limited return of crowds to stadia.

Talks are also being held over a possible package of financial help for clubs who have suffered a major shortfall in their income, even with the live TV streaming of matches which the Gulls and several of their rivals are offering.

Torquay are one of the clubs stressing the importance of the NL season starting on time on Saturday week (Oct 3), when United are due to play Stockport County at Plainmoor.