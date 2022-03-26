Huge games on the horizon

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th March 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson lost no time in pointing Torquay United towards what he described as 'a huge game' against Notts County on April 9 after the Gulls had cut the gap to the National League Play-Offs to six points with a 3-0 home win over Weymouth.

After a two-week break Notts, whom United beat 4-2 in a belter of a PO Semi-Final last season, are next up at Plainmoor, and Johnson say: "It was a great crowd today - and that showed me that the club and the fans still believe we can make the Play-Offs.

"The next game should be like that Semi-Final against Notts, and let's hope the stadium is full and rocking like it was then.

"And if we can treat it like a Play-Off game, hopefully we can get the same result."

United made it six points and seven goals from the week - they had also beaten Aldersho 4-0 on Tuesday night - with goals from Stephen Wearne, Armani Little (pen) and Danny Wright.

Johnson added: "Both the teams we've played are fighting for their lives and their livelihoods.

"The lads were a bit down that they didn't score four or five, but it's been a good run, we've got a couple of points closer and the goal-difference is improving all the time.

"We had a 20-minute cosmic spell in the first half, and Weymouth didn't lie down, that's for sure.

"We did tell them that they needed to get the first goal of the second half, and they did that.

"The boys are putting in the effort, which they have to do to make our game work, so we can forgive them for making the odd mistake near the end."

Johnson reported that midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna was taken off in the second half because he had taken a knock, but it is not thought to be serious.

And he, along with the rest of the squad, have that fortnight's break to get over any bumps and bruises before that showdown with Notts County.



