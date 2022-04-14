Henry Blofeld show: 'My Dear Old Things'

Legendary cricket commentator and broadcaster, Henry Blofeld OBE, known amongst his many fans as Blowers and famed for his plummy tones and all-round good humour, invites you to join him in a brand-new show, My Dear Old Things.

Henry will share tales of treasured moments and people, past and present, while looking ever forward to more fun and games as he returns to the crease.

In cricketing terms, Covid’s reign stopped play for a couple of seasons and confined dear old Blowers to the pavilion. However, it’s an ill wind, as they say and this enforced absence from the middle has given Henry the opportunity to spend more time with loved ones; to reconnect with his Norfolk roots and to reflect on his truly extraordinary life.

Not one to idle away the time, Henry has written two books, the latest, Ten to Win, was published in September last year and his book, Over and Out, has been shortlisted for Cricket Book of the Year at the British Sports Book Awards.

He recorded a daily vodcast for last year’s tests and made a 90-minute film for streaming called, At Home With Henry. In these charming, honest and hilarious pieces, he shared reminiscences, cricketing memorabilia and life over the generations on the family estate.

His new show will be appearing at the Paignton Palace Theatre on Saturday, April 16 at 19:30 and tickets are on sale from £20.

Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years! It will be a lively mixture of making The Real Marigold Hotel and almost fifty years with Test Match Special. We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

The event is being run in aid of the charity, Chance to Shine, who aim to give all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket, you can find out more about them at www.chancetoshine.org.

For further dates, venues and additional Henry Blofeld shows, you can find out more and book your tickets online at www.simonfielder.com.