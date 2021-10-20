Havant & Waterlooville 4 Torquay United 2

Published: 10:03 PM October 20, 2021

GOAL! Armani Little of Torquay United and Dean Moxey of Torquay United await to restart play as Jake McCarthy of Havant & Waterlooville scores to equalise during the Emirates FA Cup 4th Round Qualifying match between Havant & Waterlooville and Torquay United at the Draper Tools Community Stadium, Havant, Hampshire on Wednesday 20th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Ten-man Torquay United crashed out of the FA Cup when Havant & Waterlooville, who came from behind twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Plainmoor, did it again in a rain-soaked and often bad-tempered tie at Westleigh Park.

It is the National League South Hawks who will travel to Charlton Athletic on November 6, while United still haven't made it past the First Round for ten years.

The score was 2-2 - goals by Chiori Johnson and Klaidi Lolos had given the Gulls the lead just before half-time - when substitute Dan Martin, who had already been booked, received a straight red card for a scything challenge on Havant forward Tommy Wright.

Havant, who had opened the scoring through former United defender Joe Oastler during a first half they mostly dominated, drew level through Jake McCarthy midway through the second half.

Then they made their extra man count with goals in the last eight minutes by another Plainmoor old boy, Scott Rendell, and finally Wright.

There were fractious scenes on the pitch and on the touchline, but there was no doubt that the right team won over the two matches.

The Hawks' performance at the weekend deserved a replay, and they were the better side for most of a stormy night in Hampshire.

Tom Lapslie had joined United's injured list, so Gary Johnson recalled Jake Andrews for his first start of the season in midfield and also recalled Lolos up front.

Havant boss Paul Doswell pulled out veteran defenders Jamie Collins and Michael Green, and promoted Manny Adebowale and Joe Newton.

Havant greeted United with a barrage of corners, completely dominating the opening stages, from the moment that Shaun MacDonald shovelled a second-minute shot behind.

It was from the Hawks' fourth flag-kick, after only eight minutes, that they took the lead.

Oastler's movement got him to the ball and he looped a header over MacDonald and everyone else in the centre of goal…1-0.

Havant's pacy, direct play, and their physical threat, looked too much for United in the first half-hour as the driving rain produced bursts of spray, even on the 3G surface.

Even though his outfield options were limited - new loan signings Harry Perritt and Sinclair Armstrong had not been released for the tie by Accrington Stanley and QPR - Johnson waited only until the 22nd minute before making a change, in personnel and formation.

Off came Keelan O'Connell and on went Johnson on the right of midfield, and 4-4-2 reverted to 3-5-2 - or 5-3-2 when Havant had the ball, which was most of the time.

Travelling Torquay fans did their best to lift the team in the wretched conditions, but too often they watched Havant quicker in thought and deed, while United dwelt on the ball too long too often and gave Lolos and Dan Holman little meaningful ammunition.

Billy Clifford tested MacDonald with a counter-attack shot, just before Andrews finally sent a drive over the bar in the 38th minute - the Gulls' first real attempt at goal.

One often follows another, and two minutes later United equalised.

Holman set up Armani Little for a cross-shot from the left, and Johnson made up ground to the far-post to tap-in for his first Torquay goal…1-1.

United's supporters would have been happy to get in on level terms, but in the 45th minute their side scored again.

From a half-cleared corner - the first-half count was 9-1 to Havant - Ben Wynter set up Dean Moxey for a cross and Lolos got the vital touch…2-1 to United.

Little half-volleyed over when a Lemonheigh-Evans pass helped him to beat the offside trap at the start of the second half, but Havant soon started to reassert themselves, either side of a forced change for the Gulls.

Ali Omar had needed treatment before he was replaced by Martin, Moxey switching inside to centre-back.

Moments earlier Jamie Roberts had worked room for a shot which Ben Wynter did well to deflect behind.

Martin greeted Havant sub Wall with a tackle which earned the Gulls man a booking, just before MacDonald pulled out a brilliant save to deny Wall in the 65th minute.

But it was Havant who were looking more likely to score, and in the 68th minute McCarthy produced a rasping finish to meet Clifford's cross and ram the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards…2-2.

MacDonald did exceptionally well to rescue a moment of uncertainty and deny Tommy Wright before an increasingly wild and woolly match took a major turn in the 73rd minute.

Already booked, Martin's scything challenge on Wright was a guaranteed dismissal, and a straight red card at that.

It prompted angry scenes on the pitch, and off it as Gulls boss Johnson appeared to react to comments made from the crowd.

Oastler went close with a header as Havant penned Torquay in their own half with an extra man and, after Rendell replaced the limping Wall, he scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute.

It was a simple right-place right-time header which Rendell has made his trademark over the years…3-2.

The game was up for United by the time Wright rounded MacDonald and administered the coup de grace as the tie moved into stoppage-time…4-2

Havant & Waterlooville (4-4-2): Searle; Passley, Oastler, Adebowale (Wall 62/Rendell 81), Magri; Gobern, Newton, McCarthy, Clifford; Roberts, Wright; subs not used - Worner, Green, Collins, Rooney, Baggie.

Torquay United (4-4-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Omar (Martin 58), Moxey; O'Connell (Johnson 22), Little, Lemonheigh-Evans, Andrews; Lolos, Holman; subs not used - Halstead, Rogers.

Sent Off: Martin 73. Booked: Martin 63, Lewis 70, Andrews 82.

Referee: Tom Bishop (Lincs).