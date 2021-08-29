Harsh red card changed game

Published: 6:24 AM August 29, 2021

Ref Martin Woods shows Torquay United player Ali Omar a red card during the Vanarama National League Match between Notts County and Torquay United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Aug 28th - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson disputed the decision to send off his defender Ali Omar midway through the first half after the ten-man Gulls fought their way to a 1-1 draw at promotion favourites Notts County.

Omar received a straight red card in the 24th minute for what appeared to be a 'last man' tackle on County's Kyle Wootton, who later equalised Danny Wright's 36th header.

"It wasn't a sending-off in my opinion," said Johnson.

"He (Omar) got his foot to it, and the ball went in a different direction."

It was a long time to play a man down and Johnson, who gave special mention to the support from 360 travelling fans, said: "On and off the field, I thought we were magnificent.

"The boys are absolutely shattered, but that's the game and that's what you have to do at places like this.

"In my opinion, we had taken the game to them and we were the better side in the first half-hour, and then we had to play with ten men for an hour.

"It's a bigger point than just one, and we've gained a lot of confidence from that.

"When it goes against you in the first half-hour, you can easily fade away, and we didn't."

United faced two players, Kyle Cameron and Aaron Nemane, who had moved from Plainmoor to Meadow Lane in the summer, and he commented on that situation too.

"It's always disappointing when you turn up to games against teams in your league with two players in it that you've worked very hard to make better players," he said.

Johnson described Cameron and Nemane as 'two great lads', but hinted strongly that he felt they should still have been with United rather than against them.