Hargreaves linked with managerial opportunities

Chris Hargreaves

Former Torquay United captain and manager Chris Hargreaves is being linked with the vacant post at the Gulls' National League rivals Yeovil Town.

Hargreaves recently left League Two club Bristol Rovers by mutual consent after more than five years as coach and Head of the Pirates' Academy.

The 49-year-old, who skippered Torquay to Conference promotion in 2009 and later managed them for 18 months (2014-2015), is continuing his work as a pundit for BT Sport, but he is also trying to revive his management career.

The Exeter-based ex-Grimbsy, WBA, Hereford, Plymouth, Northampton, Oxford (twice) and Torquay midfielder has been on the shortlist for a number of National League jobs recently, including Woking.

He is believed to have lost out there to Darren Sarll, whom the Cards tempted away from Yeovil only this week.

There are rumours of possible regime change at Huish Park, where midfielder Charlie Lee has been given the caretaker managership 'for the foreseeable future', according to a statement issued by the club after Sarll's sudden departure.