Torquay United winger Brandon Quinn takes on the Wimborne defence on his way to a hat trick in the young Gulls' 11-0 win in the SW Counties Youth League - Credit: Dave Thomas

Torquay United's in-form Under-18 side defied wretched weather to complete a big weekend of SW Counties Youth League and Devon Junior Cup success.

Despite losing striker Lewis Brookes to an early injury, the young Gulls passed the ball with a pace and accuracy that was too much for Wimborne Town, beating them 11-0 in the league.

Brandon Quinn (3), Theo Cadby (2), Jayden Gilbert, Sam Stayt, Joseph Edmonds, skipper Alfie Collings, Ben Aldous and Jack Winsor all scored.

Twenty-four hours later United, who will top the table if they beat New College (Swindon) at South Devon College this Saturday (10.30am), then overcame Alphington 4-1 in the Cup quarter-finals with goals by Gilbert (2), Quinn and Stayt.

Torquay United Ladies went top of the SW Women's Regional League with a 5-0 win over Royal Wootton Bassett with goals by Ellie Bishop (2), Esme Kilburn-Thompson, Beth Everson and Katie Barriball.

They have a key game this Sunday away to Ilminster Ladies, who are two points behind with three games in hand.