TORQUAY United will sell out their available tickets for Saturday’s ‘Back To Plainmoor’ game against Wrexham well in advance.

The Gulls have not announced how many fans are being allowed in for what is a ‘test event’, but it is thought to be around a half of the 2,000 which will be permitted if all goes well.

The club said it had only a hundred tickets left on Thursday afternoon, and they were going fast.

It is the national and local council Safety Advisory Groups who are laying down the rules, not the clubs themselves, and Saturday’s match will be monitored by Torbay Council SAG officers.

They will decide if the ‘protocols’ have been observed well enough to allow more fans back in the near future.

That’s vital for the clubs, because staging games on current limits is not financially sustainable.