Gulls start Trophy journey in Tonbridge

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 11:18 AM November 30, 2021
Updated: 11:36 AM November 30, 2021
The Buildbase FA Trophy FA Trophies Shoot, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 10 Sep 2020 Photo: The FA/

The Buildbase FA Trophy FA Trophies Shoot, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 10 Sep 2020 Photo: The FA/Sam Holden Agency/Tom Murat - Credit: The FA/Sam Holden Agency/Tom Mur

Torquay United have been handed an away draw, and a long trip to Kent, to meet National League South side Tonbridge Angels in the FA Trophy Third Round next month. 

The tie at Tonbridge - the two clubs have never met before - will take place on Saturday, December 18, the Gulls' last match before the Christmas/New Year programme. 

Prize money of £4,500 will be on offer to the winners, with United manager Gary Johnson saying: "We've got some games in the National League to worry about first, and then we'll be concentrating on the Trophy game." 

United meet Weymouth away this Saturday and then Stockport County at Plainmoor on December 11. 

Tonbridge manager Steve McKimm has been in charge for seven years, and they have several experienced players like ex-Brighton, Port Vale and Gillingham midfielder Doug Loft and well-travelled non-League forward Ricky Modeste. 

Logo Icon