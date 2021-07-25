Gulls start pre-season with a victory

Published: 6:57 AM July 25, 2021

Goal celebrations for Olaf Koszela of Torquay United with Alex Moyse of Torquay United during the pre-season friendly match between Poole Town and Torquay United 24th July 2021 at The BlackGold Stadium, Poole, Dorset - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Two goals in the last ten minutes by substitute Olaf Koszela and new signing Klaidi Lolos gave Torquay United a 2-0 win in their opening pre-season friendly away to Poole Town.

The Gulls were without club captain Asa Hall, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Jake Andrews for the game against Southern League Premier opposition, and manager Gary Johnson fielded two trialists, one of whom is believed to have been ex-Crawley Town midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia.

Allarakhia played 53 games for Crawley over the last three years, including 20 last season.

United's starting line-up included new signings Mark Halstead in goal, Ali Omar, Keelan O'Connell, Tom Lapslie and Lolos - it read: Halstead; Wynter, Omar, Slough Moxey; O'Connell, Lapslie, Trialist A, Trialist B; Lolos, Wright.

On the bench were Marcin Brzozowski, Armani Little, Dan Martin, Joe Lewis, Scott Piper, Alex Moyse and Koszela.

United continue their preparations at home to Truro City on Tuesday night (7.45pm).