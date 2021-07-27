News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Gulls ready for Truro friendly

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:04 AM July 27, 2021   
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United during the pre-season friendly match between Poole Town and Torquay United 24th July 2021 at The BlackGold Stadium, Poole, Dorset

Midfield trio Asa Hall, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Jake Andrews are all back in contention to play in Torquay United's second pre-season friendly against Truro City at Plainmoor on Tuesday (7.45pm) after being ruled out by the Government's anti-Covid 'track & trace' system. 

Skipper Hall, Lemonheigh-Evans and Andrews were all forced to miss Saturday's opening 2-0 win at Poole Town, with manager Gary Johnson revealing: "They all got 'pinged', but they're clear of that now. 

"They're all OK, and they have carried on training, but on their own and well away from everybody else. 

"A lot of other teams have actually had Covid in their camps, and this is a sign of the times. 

"Hopefully, pretty soon they'll change the 'ping' rules." 

All the Gulls' seven new signings played at Poole, and Johnson reported: "There were no injuries from the weekend and we're doing everything we can to avoid them - if anyone has got even a hint of a strain, we're pulling them out." 

Johnson included two trialists at Poole, including ex-Crawley midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia, and he may well field further new faces against more Southern League Premier opposition. 

Truro, managed by former Plymouth Argyle stalwart Paul Wotton, are expected to include striker Tyler Harvey, who scored for City against Torquay in the National League South, and James Hamon, the goalkeeper who finished last season on loan at Plainmoor. 

