Torquay United ladies book cup final date with City

Torquay United Ladies booked a Devon Premier Cup final date with Exeter City after beating Liverton Ladies 4-0 in the semi-final at Halford.

The Gulls, who led 2-0 at half-time, eventually won with goals by Ellie Bishop (2), Danni Wyatt and Beth Everson.

As well as their league programme, United now have that big date with the Grecians to look forward to - and the final will be held almost on 'home' ground at Devon County headquarter at Coach Road, Newton Abbot, on Friday, April 22.

City, the holders, will be favourites, especially after they put a first defeat in 10 games behind them with an 11-0 rout of Feniton in the other semi-final.

United under-18s' SW Counties Youth League game against Yeovil Town at the weekend was postponed because of Covid issues in the Glovers' camp.