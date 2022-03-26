Gulls hunting Play-Offs with Weymouth win

Goal celebrations for Stephen Wearne of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th March 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United 3 Weymouth 0

And now it’s down to six points off the National League Play-Offs after Torquay United stretched their storming run up the table with another comfortable home win over Weymouth in front of more than 2,500 fans at sun-kissed Plainmoor.

Gary Johnson's Gulls, who had beaten Aldershot Town 4-0 in midweek, led 2-0 at half-time through Sunderland loanee Stephen Wearne - he was match sponsor the Torbay Weekly's Man of the Match - and an Armani Little penalty, his eleventh goal of the season.

The contest was over when Danny Wright headed home in the first minute of the second half.

United should probably have improved their goal-difference in the second half, but they still extended their hot streak to ten wins, five draws and only three defeats in 18 games.

That's seen them cut the deficit to the Play-Offs to within two wins with nine games to go - and rivals Notts County are next up at Plainmor in a fortnight's time (Apr 9).

United's starting XI was unchanged, but Keelan O'Connell came on to the bench in place of Joe Felix.

Although ex-Gulls midfielder Matt Buse was on the Weymouth bench, they were without their influential Belgian midfielder Omar Mussa because of injury.

Sean Shields nearly grabbed an early lead with a 25-yard shot which deflected behind off Joe Lewis, but normal service was resumed in the 12th minute when United took the lead.

A terrific through-ball by Stephen Duke-McKenna sent Wearne away on the left, he cut inside and beat Ross Fitzsimmons with a precision right-foot shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net…1-0.

Seven minutes later the Gulls scored again.

New Weymouth signing Ben Morgan tripped Little on a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans pass, it was an obvious penalty and Little drove the ball into the net off the outstretched fingers of Fitzsimmons…2-0.

All seemed under control for a while, Duke-McKenna firing over with a right-foot shot from Little's free-kick.

But the Gulls then seemed to take their foot off the accelerator.

Duke-McKenna did nearly score with an outrageous 'trick' to work room for a shot just over the angle of post and bar, but it was Shaun MacDonald who was much the busier goalkeeper in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

MacDonald dived low to his left to tip round a Ben Thomson drive after the Weymouth forward had shaken Ben Wynter off and headed towards the penalty area.

MacDonald had to pull off more good stops from Cameron Murray and two more from Thomson, with Tyler Cordner also sending a 30-yarder not far over.

Johnson looked suitably unimpressed on the touchline, and the tone of his half-time team talk did not take much imagining.

Sure enough, United's players were out early for the second half, with a change.

Opi Edwards was replaced by Dan Martin - Martin went to left wing-back, with Wearne switching to the right.

Whatever Johnson had said clearly had an effect, for United stretched their lead within a minute of the restart.

Wynter sent in a diagonal cross from the right, Lemonheigh-Evans flicked the ball on and there was Wright at the far-post with a trademark header…3-0.

Both sides made a series of substitutions - Keelan O'Connell for Duke-McKenna, who had taken a knock in the ribs, and Dan Holman for Wright.

Duke-McKenna and Wright both left to rousing and deserved ovations.

But, just as they had done in the first half, United went off the boil, trying almost too hard to pass their way to more goals.

Several players, notably Lemonheigh-Evans and Little, gave up chances to shoot or cross when they had the chance, and it was Bradley Ash who came closest to a goal in the closing stages.

But, as ever, it was the imperious Moxey who was there to deflect the ball behind for a corner.

Ash also missed a wonderful chance for Weymouth in stoppage-time, shooting wide with MacDonald to beat, but the Gulls' goalkeeper did deserve a clean sheet anyway.

Torquay United (3-5-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey; Edwards (Martin 46), Duke-McKenna (O'Connell 72), Little, Lapslie, Wearne; Wright (Holman 77), Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used - Halstead (gk), Omar.

Booked:

Weymouth (4-3-3): Fitzimmons; Drewe,. Cordner, Morgan (Carlyle 51), Greenwood; Shields (Buse 59), McQuoid, Murray; Goodship, Thomson (Bearwish 75), Ash; subs not used - McBurnie, Bearwish, Mampala, Buse, Carlyle.

Booked: McQuoid 64.

Referee: Ajo Ajbola (Kent).

Attendance: 2,538 (148 Terras fans).

