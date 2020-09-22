Goal after just 20 seconds as Barton pick up three points for victory

Published: 9:08 AM September 22, 2020

Luke Reeby was pleased his Barton Athletic side managed to pick up another three points on Saturday, against Buckland Athletic Development, but insisted there was much more to come from the Torquay outfit.

With Mike Fieldhouse missing, Brook Ward was moved over to the left and big centre-forward Shane Essam started up front.

Full-back Dejan Maric, who scored a headed goal against Broadmeadow, was also out with Oli Pyne stepping up from the reserves to take his place.

Barton ran out 3-0 winners with Ward scoring after just 20 seconds and Essam adding a brace.

“They were a good passing side but we were just a bit more clinical in front of goal,” said Reeby. “It probably should have been about four or five. We had a decent start and they struggled with the big man up front.”

With a team full of trophy winners, Barton have to be among the favourites to win the TCS SDFL league this season.

“We’ve got a good chance,” admitted Reeby, “But if we play like we did today, we won’t get anywhere near the league. Three points is the most important thing but I know we’ve got a lot more than we offered today.

“The best thing about today was that the whole team were at training. I think they are starting to think that they need to be better.”

One of the issues Reeby is having to contend with is a lengthy injury list. Brook Ward became the latest casualty and had to be replaced at half time.

“He’s either tweaked his groin, thigh or quad but I’m hoping he’ll be fine for next week,” said Reeby. “Hopefully we’ll also be getting a couple of other players back like Ash Harris as he’s a game changer.”

One player who won’t be ready to return for a while is left-back Toby Woodmore who picked up a knee injury in training at the end of last season. Reeby is also still on the hunt for a centre-half after Lewis Woodmore’s decision to join Bovey Tracey.

On the whole though, Reeby was happy with the outcome. “We’ve got six points out of six and to win 3-0, while not at our best, isn’t bad. Our ressies won 3-1 as well.”

Reeby suggested that Watts Blake Bearne were probably title favourites and the Claymen enjoyed a third win out of three at Osborne Park. Lewis Perring added another two goals to his tally and he was joined on the score-sheet by Matt Elmore. Hosts Newton Abbot ‘66 scored twice to keep things close.

Buckfastleigh Rangers and Meadowbrook Athletic are also yet to drop points. Steven Sutton scored twice and further strikes from Finn Graham and Joshua Zimmerman saw Rangers beat Plympton Athletic Reserves 4-1, Mitchell Medlen with the visitors’ effort.

Brook enjoyed an emphatic 6-1 victory at Broadmeadow STFC with Shane Roberts grabbing a brace and Anthony Goss, Scott McRoy, James Thomas and substitute Thomas Chisholm also on target; Andrew Espley scored Broads’ consolation.

The Windmill FC and Ipplepen Athletic fought out a goalless draw at Moor Road and East Allington United will have been relieved to have plugged the leaks as they also drew 0-0, at home to Brixham AFC Reserves, both sides picking up their first point of the campaign.

Torbay Police suffered another late loss as visiting Salcombe Town scored a last gasp penalty to beat the Bees 3-2. First half goals from Matt Bleakley and Jamie Bayliss, for the Police, and Ash Yeoman and Joshua Harris, for Salcombe saw the sides go in level. But a last-minute melee in the Police box ended with the Crabs being awarded a spot-kick. Yeoman made no mistake to earn his side the win.

“We have been right out of luck this season so far,” said Police secretary Tim Perrin. “Conceding a last minute goal to Ipplepen, narrowly losing last week and a loss of a point today which would have been a fair result.”

A Matt Hill hat-trick helped Ivybridge Town Reserves get back to winning ways. Adam Lake also scored in a 4-1 home win over Elburton Villa Reserves, Lee Weaver coming off the bench to score for Villa.