Get behind Torquay United Women on Friday

Torquay United Women FC will be looking to apply the finishing touch to what has been a superb season on Friday night, as they face local rivals Exeter City in the Click Hub Devon Women’s Premier Cup final.

Having already secured a highly creditable top-four finish in the South West Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division, making it to the Devon FA showpiece final at Coach Road on Friday 22nd April (7.15pm KO) represents a remarkable turnaround following a number of struggles and relegation near-misses in previous seasons.

With Steve Elswood’s side also regular visitors to Plainmoor, their presence as Club ambassadors to welcome Community groups to the stadium on match-days has only served to further highlight their growing popularity amongst the Yellow Army, and United are urging as many supporters as possible to make their way to Devon FA headquarters on Friday evening.

“One of the biggest transitions this season is how much the Club have embraced what the women are doing now,” said Elswood.

“We feel part of the Club now. We feel accepted, the fans are loving it, the media that the Club has given us is incredible, the Directors’ support from Mel and George, and obviously Clarke has been incredible.”

Having reached the final for only the second time in the Club’s history, the United boss is now setting his sights on producing an upset and claiming the trophy for the first time.

“Preparations are going really well, the league is done now and we’ve been fully focused on the final now for probably the last four or five days now,” he said.

“It’s getting closer. If the girls don’t enjoy this week and this build up, then they never will. This is a real highlight that finishes our season, and it’s just made us realise what a great season it’s been, and we’re going to leave nothing out on the pitch on Friday that’s for sure.

“We’re going into this as underdogs, there’s no questions about that, and we know that.”

Tickets: Adults £5, Concessions £3.