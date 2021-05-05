Painful win for Gary Warren

Published: 3:40 PM May 5, 2021

Torquay United players Asa Hall and Gary Warren wait for a corner during the National League Match between Chesterfield and Torquay United at The Proact Stadium, Chesterfield on May 3rd - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United defender Gary Warren celebrated like all his teammates after playing a key role in the promotion-chasing Gulls' vital 2-0 win at Chesterfield on Monday. But he won't forget one painful moment in a hurry.

For the 36-year-old former Exeter City centre-back dislocated a finger in the first half!

During a brief stoppage in play, Warren ran over to the touchline at the Technique Stadium for treatment from United physio Kai Hepworth.

Manager Gary Johnson revealed: "Gary's finger was pointing in completely the wrong direction.

"There was no way he wanted to come off - he just told Kai to stick the finger back in again. I couldn't look!

"All credit to Gary for having the courage to tell Kai to do it straight away. And credit to Kai for doing it, just like that."

United reeled off their eighth win in nine unbeaten games, stretching their remarkable National League run to 31 points out of 36.

Goals by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Billy Waters earned a first-ever away league win over Play-Off hopefuls Chesterfield.

United led the table by four points ahead of second-placed Sutton United's live TV game at Notts County on Tuesday (5pm).