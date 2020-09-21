News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Gary Johnson’s verdict after Torquay United’s pre-season defeat

person

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:40 PM September 21, 2020   
Jake Andrews of Torquay United holds off Dan Warre of Chippenham Town during the pre-season friendly at Plainmoor.

Manager Gary Johnson did not sugar any pills after Torquay United’s 2-0 pre-season defeat by NL South Chippenham Town at Plainmoor.

“It was a poor game from our point of view. On the day we didn’t perform,” said Johnson.

“They were hard working, and we didn’t cope with it at any point in the game. And when we needed a bit more quality, we just didn’t have it.

“It was well below the standard we require.

“They got their two goals, and we didn’t have too many opportunities ourselves, which was also disappointing.

“But these things happen, and I know from other pre-seasons I’ve had, and I must have had about 40, that sometimes these games show you more than the games you win.

“It was good to see Jake (Andrews) and Asa (Hall) back.

“I was under orders to give them 20 minutes today, they will be better for a full week before next Saturday (Bath City A), when we also hope to have another couple available.

“Next week I’ve got to get very near the team that will play against Stockport (first league game Oct 3).”

