Gary Johnson Yeovil reaction

Published: 7:49 PM January 2, 2021

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Torquay United at Huish Park on 2 January, 2021 in Yeovil, England

Manager Gary Johnson did not reckon that Torquay United deserved to beat Westcountry rivals Yeovil Town after the Glovers scored twice in the last three minutes to snatch a 2-1 win at Huish Park and exact some revenge for their 6-1 defeat at Plainmoor on Boxing Day.

The Gulls seldom reached the standards of their crushing home win over Yeovil or their 4-3 victory at Weymouth on Monday, but they seemed to be easing to all three points after Aaron Nemane gave them a 46th minute lead.

But United’s failure to kill off their opponents was punished when Town finally roused themselves to score through Luton Town loanee Josh Neufville in the 87th minute and a Luke Wilkinson header from a corner in the first minute of stoppage time.

“We didn’t do enough in the game,” said Johnson.

“The only bit of quality that we showed, really, was the goal.

“When it’s only 1-0 with ten minutes to go against a team like Yeovil, they’re always going to throw it in your box.

“They bought the ticket and got the prize.

“The game was competitive until the last five minutes, or three minutes, when Yeovil showed their intent to score.

“Unfortunately, we succumbed a couple of times, which we will have to look at and talk about. But we won’t let it ruin our season, that’s for sure.

“We will review it, move on to the next game and be ready and waiting for Solihull (Jan 12).”

United’s eleven-point lead at the top of the National League was not reduced, and they now have a ten-day break before Solihull Moors come to Plainmoor.