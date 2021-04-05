Gary Johnson Wrexham reaction

Published: 7:44 PM April 5, 2021

Manager Gary Johnson welcomed three vital points from Torquay United's last-gasp 1-0 win at National League promotion rivals Wrexham - and then called it one of the Gulls' worst displays of the season!

On-loan centre-back Sam Sherring fired his third goal of the campaign in the third minute of stoppage-time to earn the Gulls' first win at the Racecourse Ground for 33 years.

With both Sutton United and Hartlepool United drawing, at Solihull Moors (0-0) and Boreham Wood (2-2), third-placed United closed the gap on the top-two.

After a six-point Easter - they also beat Woking 1-0 at Plainmoor on Good Friday - they are now six points behind leaders Sutton with eleven games to go.

Johnson said: "I am pleased we've picked up the three points, of course I am.

"Only don't expect me to say how happy I am with the performance - it was probably our worst for a long time.

"What won us the game was our organisation, our getting back into shape when we lost the ball and our defending of corners and set-pieces.

"There were some good individual performances from our lads at the back.

"Yes, it was windy and the pitch was a bit bobbly, and Wrexham weren't particularly playing either.

"But our corners, our free-kicks and our final balls were useless. We can't play like that again.

"The lads know that I've got a lot higher standards for them than that, and I am not going to let them rest.

"I couldn't even punch the air like I usually do at the end, because I was disappointed with the performance."

United lost new loanee striker Benji Kimpioka in the first half and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in the second to injuries.

Johnson reported that Kimpioka picked up a hamstring injury, to the opposite leg from the one which laid him low before he came to Plainmoor, although he was taken off straight away and United hope that this one isn't too bad.

Lemonheigh-Evans took a knock from a clash of knees.

United next face Weymouth at Plainmoor on Saturday, before travelling to Sutton, who don't play at the weekend, next Tuesday night.