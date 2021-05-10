News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Gary Johnson wins Manager of the Month

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:39 PM May 10, 2021   
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Aldershot Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 27th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Six wins in seven games, which forced Torquay United back to the top of the table, has duly earned Gary Johnson the National League Manager of the Month Award for April. 

"If people don't mind, I'd like to call this award 'The Club of the Month'," said the Gulls' veteran boss. 

"It's important to acknowledge the effort and work done by our staff, players and our board of directors in seeing us through this very difficult time of a Covid season. 

"We will do our best to see the season out - it should be very exciting, and we will do everything in our power to give the club and its fans promotion over the next few weeks." 

It is Johnson's second MoM award at Plainmoor this season - he also won it last October - as well as two more during the club's NL South Championship season in 2018-2019. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

