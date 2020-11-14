Johnson earned the National League award after table-topping United won seven out of eight league and cup October games, their 5-0 rout of previously unbeaten Hartlepool United also named the Performance Of The Month.

United face Boreham Wood (Sat) and Solihull Moors (Tues), both at Plainmoor, and Johnson has stressed: “We must not let the Cup defeat break up our season.”

He revealed: “Some of our younger lads were distraught after Sunday’s game.

“So I rang round a few of them the morning after and said ‘If you’re going to have a career in this game, that’s going to happen every now and then, as well as the good times, so get yourself back up again’.”

Crawley goalkeeper Tom McGill, whose head/neck injury caused a 16-minute stoppage at the weekend, has been released from hospital.