Hollywood names Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, owners of Wrexham address their fans - but fighting United turned party-poopers. - Credit: Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK

MANAGER Gary Johnson confirmed that he did some straight talking at half-time before Torquay United fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in front of nearly 10,000 fans at Wrexham.

The National League's biggest crowd of the season had gathered to welcome new Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to their first home game.

But the Gulls recovered from conceding a goal after only four minutes to equalise six minutes from time through midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, his third goal of the campaign.

"It was a difficult place to come, and on this particular day," said Johnson, who had signed former Crewe, Bury and Plymouth Argyle winger Byron Moore, 33, on the eve of the match.

"We knew all about Ben Tozer's throws, because he made a lot of goals for me at Cheltenham that way.

"But we still switched off and didn't deal with it for their goal.

"It took us a little while to get into the game. We weren't looking dangerous, in my opinion.

"I said at half-time that I thought only four or five of them were playing a decent game, and the others were passengers.

"If we could get those other four or five going, we would have a chance.

"We had to make three subs, and at that point we did have a chance.

Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay leads from the front. - Credit: Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK

"We got a fantastic equaliser, and spoiled their party really.





"I'm pleased that we got a result in the end. And we will get better again."