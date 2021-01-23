Gary Johnson pleased with the point

Published: 7:05 PM January 23, 2021

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the Vanarama National League Match between Notts County and Torquay United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Jan 23rd - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson was more than happy with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Notts County which didn’t just cement the Gulls’ lead but eased it out to nine points at the top of the National League.

United’s result and Sutton United’s 3-0 home win over ten-man Eastleigh sets up an even more important meeting between the new top-two at Plainmoor on Tuesday night.

Sutton leapfrogged over Hartlepool, who suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at lowly Weymouth, while Stockport (4th) were held 1-1 by Boreham Wood at Edgeley Park.

“I genuinely believe it’s a better point for us than it is for them,” said Johnson after the Notts game. “It wasn’t just a good point on the road, it was a good point at Notts County.

“It was important that we stopped them winning the game, but we went for it and so did they.

“There were a few chances at both ends, but there probably wasn’t lots of fine, beautiful football, because both teams were trying to close down very quickly.”

County boss Neal Ardley said: “I think a draw is probably a fair result. It was a tough game, they had great energy and it was two good teams which respect what the other is trying to do.

“They are top of the league for a reason, but I can’t fault our effort and tempo and, if they are the best team in the league, we’re not a million miles behind.”