Gary Johnson pleased with the point
- Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson was more than happy with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Notts County which didn’t just cement the Gulls’ lead but eased it out to nine points at the top of the National League.
United’s result and Sutton United’s 3-0 home win over ten-man Eastleigh sets up an even more important meeting between the new top-two at Plainmoor on Tuesday night.
Sutton leapfrogged over Hartlepool, who suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at lowly Weymouth, while Stockport (4th) were held 1-1 by Boreham Wood at Edgeley Park.
“I genuinely believe it’s a better point for us than it is for them,” said Johnson after the Notts game. “It wasn’t just a good point on the road, it was a good point at Notts County.
“It was important that we stopped them winning the game, but we went for it and so did they.
“There were a few chances at both ends, but there probably wasn’t lots of fine, beautiful football, because both teams were trying to close down very quickly.”
County boss Neal Ardley said: “I think a draw is probably a fair result. It was a tough game, they had great energy and it was two good teams which respect what the other is trying to do.
“They are top of the league for a reason, but I can’t fault our effort and tempo and, if they are the best team in the league, we’re not a million miles behind.”
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to college champion, BBC legend and 'real gentleman' Alan, 85
- 2 Tributes flow for legendary harbour artist Bill - our 'William in Orange'
- 3 We will need sport more than ever if and when we ever escape this dreadful pandemic
- 4 NL suspension is out of the question
- 5 New owners plan takeaway menu until Paignton cafe can open
- 6 Contemporary house on exclusive development
- 7 Mum Abi battles through tough times thanks to her children - and writing
- 8 Midfield decisions for Torquay United
- 9 Notts County 0 Torquay United 0
- 10 Why assistant Aaron is an exception in more ways than one!