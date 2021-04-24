Published: 7:11 PM April 24, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and Notts County at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 24h April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

It felt like a point-gained for Torquay United manager Gary Johnson after his Gulls’ team, down to ten men after the controversial sending-off of substitute striker Josh Umerah, snatched a 2-2 draw in the eighth minute of stoppage-time against Notts County at Plainmoor.

Defender Ben Wynter came up with the all-important touch after skipper Asa Hall flicked on a Dean Moxey long throw.

"It was a much better point for us than it was for them - that was massive for us," said Johnson.

"They will be absolutely distraught, from the position they were in.

"And the second goal was over the line - they were saying it wasn't but our photographer was spot-on with a picture which shows the ball was over, by six inches!"

Johnson was quick to acknowledge that United were second-best for much of the match, Notts taking a 2-0 lead early in the second half through Dion Kelly-Evans and former Torquay centre-half Mark Ellis.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans volleyed United back into the game with an eighth goal of the season, before Umerah was sent off for two bookings, even though referee Lewis Smith waved play on from his first challenge with Ellis and actually gave Umerah a free-kick after the second.

"I saw the same as everyone else, and it was very disappointing, but at least Josh went on and did what we asked of him," said Johnson.

"They were having it too easy before he went on, but he was catalyst to put them under more pressure, and it carried on even when he came off.

"Notts looked a much better team all-round until we got the lads going.

"Our lads looked a bit leggy after playing in midweek, while they looked fresher.

"But all credit to them that we finished stronger than them and got an important result against a team who are rivals for promotion, there's no doubt about that."

United threw everyone, including goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, forward at every set-piece in the closing stages, and it was right-back Wynter who earned the last-gasp reward.