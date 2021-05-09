Gulls move forward to Stockport

Published: 8:09 AM May 9, 2021

Asa Hall of Torquay United and Dean Moxey of Torquay United listen to Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United giving a team talk during the National League match between Torquay United and Bromley at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 8th May 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson lost no time in pointing National League leaders Torquay United towards a promotion six-pointer at third-placed Stockport County next Sunday after the Gulls, for once, fired blanks in a 0-0 draw with Play-Off chasing Bromley at Plainmoor.

United hit the woodwork, missed at least two big chances for Scott Boden and Benji Kimpioka in the second half and forced a series of saves from Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

Gulls’ goalie Lucas Covolan did not have a save to make until the 77th minute.

But the draw means that Sutton United (2nd), who beat Weymouth 2-0, are now two points behind Torquay with a game in hand.

"I was disappointed that we didn't take at least one or two of our opportunities," said Johnson.

"The next game (Stockport A) is a very big game now against a team that thinks they've got a sneaky chance of automatic promotion, and we've got to go there and get a result.

"I am disappointed that we didn't come away with three points, because I felt we had enough opportunities to come away winners.

"Bromley were taking their time over lots of things from early on, and I would have liked to have seen the ref understand what was going on and warn people a bit earlier, rather than four minutes before the end.

"But we have got to be better than that.

"The lads always work hard and give you everything, but that doesn't always win you the league, and we didn't have that key pass that gives somebody a tap-in.

"Most of our crosses were blocked. When you get up the pitch, however you do it, you have got to pick out people in the penalty area and those people have got to put the ball in the back of the net."

United, who have a clear week ahead of them, now have to wait and see how Sutton and Stockport fare on Tuesday night - the Ambers are at home to Woking and the Hatters take on Play-Off hopefuls Dagenham & Redbridge at Edgeley Park.