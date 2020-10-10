Bromley led at half-time through Byron Webster (18mins), but the Gulls stormed back to equalise through a 25-yard ‘special’ by on-loan midfielder Adam Randell (61).

They pounded the home goal and finally clinched victory through Danny Wright’s stoppage-time penalty.

“We played some really good stuff with a real end-product in the first half,” said Johnson.

“We had to up it a little bit and be a bit sharper in the penalty area, which we wasn’t in the first half.

“We needed to be more clinical, and you don’t get more clinical than the way Danny Wright put that penalty away, of that goal-of-the-season from Adam Randell.

“The boys came up trumps. I was so pleased that we got what we deserved.

“Credit to the boys - I really enjoyed their standard of play. Everybody played so well, and I’m just so pleased that we’ve come away with a win.

“It was the way we controlled the game that I thought was so fantastic.

“It’s a good start, but we’ve got to keep it going.

“I think the league will be very competitive, and you won’t really know the top teams until after ten games or so.”

United now face successive home games against Chesterfield on Tuesday night and Dover Athletic next Saturday.