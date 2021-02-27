Gary Johnson reacts to Trophy loss

Published: 7:25 PM February 27, 2021

A furious Torquay United team confront the referee after Billy Waters of Torquay United is denied a late equalising goal having been adjudged to have been offside during the Buildbase FA Trophy match between Woking and Torquay United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking, Surrey on Saturday 27th February 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

MANAGER Gary Johnson was adamant that Torquay United should have had a stoppage-time equaliser, which would have taken their FA Trophy Quarter-Final against Woking to penalties, after the Gulls lost 1-0 at Kingfield.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' late header was disallowed for offside by Billy Waters, who appeared to follow the ball into the net.

Johnson insisted: "It was a goal - and we knew it was a goal.

"Connor got the first flick and Billy missed it, because it went beyond everybody.

"All we wanted was the referee to go and talk to the linesman, to see why he gave it.

"The linesman told the boys it was because the striker (Waters) got the header at the far post, and there's no way he did.

"There's no VAR, but if there was, we would have taken it to penalties.

"I thought the referee (Matthew Russell) was inconsistent the whole game, and the linesman didn't help him.

"Unfortunately we've been done by a few decisions, in my opinion.

"We had our chances. We could have gone 1-0 up with a penalty and we missed a couple of good chances.

"It's always disappointing to be knocked out of a competition that you've stayed in a long time, like that.

"But all you can do is say to Woking is 'Well Done', and we will now have to get ourselves ready for the next few league games."

Torquay, who were without 12 players through injury, suspension or cup-tied and signed former Polish Under-21 international goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski on loan from QPR before the match, have no midweek game before they meet National League promotion rivals Hartlepool United at Plainmoor next Saturday.