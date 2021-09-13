Published: 7:05 AM September 13, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and Grimsby Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 11th September 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson believes that Torquay United were denied an equaliser in a 'was-it-over-the-line?' incident in the Gulls' third successive home defeat, 3-1 to Grimsby Town.

The Gulls' boss did not complain about the result and admitted that Grimsby were the better side, but he said that Joe Lewis' header at 1-2 in the 80th minute should have stood.

"We've looked at it on the video, and we believe it was a goal," said Johnson.

"It looks like the goalkeeper pulled the ball back from inside the goal, and the ball then bounced down on the line.

"But I don' t want to complain about officials. On the day, they looked more dangerous than us - they were quicker and sharper and quicker-thinking on the day."

Johnson also revealed that, on a day of injuries, midfielder Armani Little, who scored his third goal in two games to give United an early lead, has suffered yet another recurrence of hamstring trouble.

"Armani felt his hamstring, and he's had a lot of those type of injuries. We don't want to lose him, so he had to come off," he said.

"We'll assess it in a couple of days, but he's a doubt for Solihull Moors (A) on Tuesday."

United also lost striker Dan Holman and left-back Dean Moxey.

"We've got to liven up our home form up - not enough people are doing enough," said Johnson.

"`Our goal only got them going. We got gradually worse and they got gradually better.

"They had two or three players who are above this level and did very well. They were the better team on the day.

"People gave their opinions at the end, and they were right. But I'm seeing what the supporters are seeing - trust me on that one.