Torquay United fans are in the team

Published: 10:53 AM June 7, 2021

Torquay United fans return during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 22nd May 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson says that the Plainmoor crowd are 'in the team' and can tilt next Saturday's National League Play-Off Semi-Final against Notts County in the Gulls' favour.

A Covid-reduced capacity of just under 2,000 is sold out and, with no away fans, home advantage should count for even more during the post-season.

Johnson oversaw a private practice match at United's home on Saturday before he and the squad watched TV coverage as Notts beat Chesterfield 3-2 in a dramatic 'Elimination Round' game at Meadow Lane.

Johnson, who recently attended the League One Play-Off between Lincoln City and his son Lee's team Sunderland, said: "Notts managed to stay in the game and, with great crowd support, came from behind to win.

"I watched Lincoln against Sunderland, and the home crowd played a big part there as well.

"Our supporters are more than our 12th man - they're in the team.

"All the Play-Offs this year have shown how important home support is, and you must take advantage of it.

"Our Yellow Army can play a really big part in winning this game for us - and I'm sure they will."

The inspiration for Notts, who trailed 0-1 and 1-2, was former Torquay centre-back Mark Ellis.

First-half goals by Danny Rowe and Liam Mandeville twice gave Chesterfield the lead, sandwiched by a Kyle Wootton effort.

But in a second-half which saw Spireites goalkeeper James Montgomery hampered by injury, Tranmere Rovers loanee Ellis set up Wootton's equaliser and then scored the winner himself in the 90th minute.