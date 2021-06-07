News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torquay United fans are in the team

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:53 AM June 7, 2021   
Torquay United fans return during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 22nd May 2021

Torquay United fans return during the National League match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 22nd May 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson says that the Plainmoor crowd are 'in the team' and can tilt next Saturday's National League Play-Off Semi-Final against Notts County in the Gulls' favour. 

A Covid-reduced capacity of just under 2,000 is sold out and, with no away fans, home advantage should count for even more during the post-season. 

Johnson oversaw a private practice match at United's home on Saturday before he and the squad watched TV coverage as Notts beat Chesterfield 3-2 in a dramatic 'Elimination Round' game at Meadow Lane. 

Johnson, who recently attended the League One Play-Off between Lincoln City and his son Lee's team Sunderland, said: "Notts managed to stay in the game and, with great crowd support, came from behind to win. 

"I watched Lincoln against Sunderland, and the home crowd played a big part there as well. 

"Our supporters are more than our 12th man - they're in the team. 

"All the Play-Offs this year have shown how important home support is, and you must take advantage of it. 

"Our Yellow Army can play a really big part in winning this game for us - and I'm sure they will." 

The inspiration for Notts, who trailed 0-1 and 1-2, was former Torquay centre-back Mark Ellis. 

First-half goals by Danny Rowe and Liam Mandeville twice gave Chesterfield the lead, sandwiched by a Kyle Wootton effort. 

But in a second-half which saw Spireites goalkeeper James Montgomery hampered by injury, Tranmere Rovers loanee Ellis set up Wootton's equaliser and then scored the winner himself in the 90th minute. 

Torquay United
