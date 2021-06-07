Torquay United fans are in the team
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Manager Gary Johnson says that the Plainmoor crowd are 'in the team' and can tilt next Saturday's National League Play-Off Semi-Final against Notts County in the Gulls' favour.
A Covid-reduced capacity of just under 2,000 is sold out and, with no away fans, home advantage should count for even more during the post-season.
Johnson oversaw a private practice match at United's home on Saturday before he and the squad watched TV coverage as Notts beat Chesterfield 3-2 in a dramatic 'Elimination Round' game at Meadow Lane.
Johnson, who recently attended the League One Play-Off between Lincoln City and his son Lee's team Sunderland, said: "Notts managed to stay in the game and, with great crowd support, came from behind to win.
"I watched Lincoln against Sunderland, and the home crowd played a big part there as well.
"Our supporters are more than our 12th man - they're in the team.
"All the Play-Offs this year have shown how important home support is, and you must take advantage of it.
"Our Yellow Army can play a really big part in winning this game for us - and I'm sure they will."
The inspiration for Notts, who trailed 0-1 and 1-2, was former Torquay centre-back Mark Ellis.
First-half goals by Danny Rowe and Liam Mandeville twice gave Chesterfield the lead, sandwiched by a Kyle Wootton effort.
But in a second-half which saw Spireites goalkeeper James Montgomery hampered by injury, Tranmere Rovers loanee Ellis set up Wootton's equaliser and then scored the winner himself in the 90th minute.