Torquay United handling the pressure

Published: 6:17 PM May 1, 2021

Torquay United show appreciation to their supporters watching online after the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Eastleigh at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 1st May 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson praised the way his Torquay United side are handling the pressure of National League leadership after another assured display beat Play-Off contenders Eastleigh more comfortably than the 3-1 scoreline suggests at Plainmoor.

Goals by Billy Waters - a real 'special' in only the sixth minute - captain Asa Hall with his 12th of the season and Jake Andrews in the 75th minute clinched the Gulls' seventh win in eight unbeaten games.

"What pleased me most was that we played with a lot of confidence under so much pressure," said Johnson.

"If we can keep it going, it will be that that sees us through with a bit of luck.

"Sutton are still in the driving seat if they keep winning, because of their game in hand, but we have certainly given ourselves a great chance.

"I said at half-time that we needed to keep Eastleigh out of our penalty area, by stopping (Tyrone) Barnett getting any direction on his headers, which isn't easy to do, but I thought Sam Sherring and Gary Warren did a real good job on that.

"We gave them a bit of oxygen when they got it back to 2-1, but we soon cut off that route for them.

"It was a really good performance, and a deserved three points."

Johnson added a special word of praise for striker Waters, who hit a spectacular fifth goal of the season to set United on their way.

"One minute Billy will look world-class and the next he will look ordinary," said Johnson.

"But the one thing he gives you is everything - absolutely everything.

"He was at his best today, and I was so pleased that he got something as reward for his efforts."

United still top the table by a point from Sutton, who have a game in hand, with Hartlepool in third place.

And Johnson also reported that defender Joe Lewis, who was injured against Aldershot (2-1) in midweek, should be back quickly - "Joe is not as bad as we feared, and he should be fit again soon," he said.