Absolute warriors at Torquay United

Published: 7:59 AM May 4, 2021

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the National League Match between Chesterfield and Torquay United at The Proact Stadium, Chesterfield on May 3rd - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Manager Gary Johnson described his team as 'absolute warriors' after they had forged four points clear at the top of the National League with a club record-equalling 12th away win of the season at Chesterfield.

The Gulls won in north Derbyshire, for the first time ever in a league match, with goals by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in the eleventh minute and Billy Waters in the 76th.

"The wind and the rain actually got up quite a lot in the second half, but I thought our back-four - in fact, the whole team - were absolute warriors," said Johnson.

"They had to be when you've got a side that tries to put the ball in your box every ball.

"We were actually toying with the idea of going against the wind in the first half, but we wanted to start fast and get at them, so we decided to go with the wind.

"It worked, because I thought our first 25 minutes was very good.

"The effort and the intent, to not lose but also to win the game was there to see.

"At the end, when they were pressing us, we were left 1-v-1 and 2-v-2 a couple of times and we could have had a couple more goals on the break.

"But it was still a fantastic result for us, and I was very proud of the performance.

"Although it's only four games to go, a lot can still happen - it's over to Sutton now, and let's see what they do at Notts County tomorrow."

Before that match at Meadow Lane, Torquay lead with 76pts from 38 games from Sutton (72 from 36), while Stockport County (71) moved into third place with a 4-0 home win against Wealdstone.

Hartlepool (70) drop to fourth after a 1-0 defeat at Bromley.

It was a ninth goal of the season at Chesterfield for Lemonheigh-Evans and a seventh for Waters.

When Waters' clincher flew in, the first person to throw his arms round the Gulls' striker, leaning over the perimeter fence, was Scott Boden.

Boden is on loan from Chesterfield to United, but the Spireites did not allow him to play in this match!

United's current run is truly remarkable.

They have not only won eight and drawn one of their last nine matches, but they have put together a longer sequence of 31 points out of a possible 36 (P12 W10 D1 L1).

Their current tally of 76 points from 38 games is up to exactly two points per match.