Armani comes good at the end

Manager Gary Johnson was delighted that midfielder and captain Armani Little came good with both goals, the second a 90th minute winner, after Torquay United had beaten Dover Athletic 2-1 at Plainmoor.

The Gulls made hard work of beating the National League's bottom side - Dover were given a 12-point deduction at the start of the season.

The Plainmoor crowd's frustration showed through when Little's man-of-the-match award, announced when the score was 1-1 and looked like staying that way, earned a mixed reception.

But Little had equalised in the first half with a 25-yard drive and he wrapped up victory with a first-time left-foot volley into the roof of the net.

It was his seventh goal of the season, comfortably clear of any other Torquay player.

"It was a great finish by Armani," said Johnson.

"Some people feel that he should be in the team and some feel that he shouldn't. But he's got those qualities and when he's in your club at this level, you've got to use him. And he will come good.

"I'm pleased for him. And he is our top goalscorer, by the way."

A 2,892 crowd was swelled by a large gathering of NHS and care sector workers who had been given free tickets on the club's second Community Day.

United are famous for their 'Gary-Time' goals, and Johnson said: "We do talk about making sure we put on a finish, and I did call the lads over again and said 'We've got to raise it 50%, because you're going to get beat'.

"They do react in those circumstances, and they did.

"I agree with a lot of people that we didn't play our best. I thought we did alright first half, but the second half petered out a little bit.

"But most of the crowd stuck with us, and it was good to get that win. Those three points were massive today.

"If you're not going well, you've got to have lads with a bit of heart, and we've definitely got spirit in the camp and around the ground.

"There's one or two who want to scream out something, which happens anywhere, instead of supporting the lads, but we've got to stick together and most of the crowd supported us right through in a game we didn't play particularly well in - thanks to them for that.

"It was also great that the NHS people came in such numbers. I think they know how we feel about them, but thanks to them again and hopefully they enjoyed themselves and they will come back."

Johnson confirmed that Chiori Johnson, who had to be replaced only two minutes after going on as a substitute, had suffered a recurrence of achilles tendon trouble.