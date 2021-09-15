News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Gary Johnson predicting personnel changes

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:59 AM September 15, 2021   
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the Vanarama National League Match betw

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the Vanarama National League Match between Solihull Moors and Torquay United at Damson Parkway, Solihull on September 14 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Manager Gary Johnson pulled no punches, predicting a raft of player changes, after Torquay United's 2-1 loss at Solihull Moors. 

It was the Gulls' fourth defeat in the first six games of the season, sub Klaidi Lolos pulling a late goal back after they had looked in danger of a heavier defeat at Damson Park. 

"When you go 2-0 down, you have a mountain to climb - we nearly climbed it without having too much quality," said Johnson. 

"We had a definite penalty which was turned down - people will see that. But like last week (Grimsby 1-3), would we have deserved to come away 2-2? 

"They (Solihull) were sharper and quicker, and I have to take responsibility. 

"We have to turn the personnel around quickly. At the moment, one or two are not looking up to this level unfortunately. 

"We didn't have a lot of time to recruit people (in the close season), but we have got to quickly turn that around. 

"At the moment, teams are looking better than us. The supporters are still following us, and I keep having to apologise to them. 

"We just need to build again, and unfortunately that will upset some people. But that's football. 

"We can't go out and offer £200,000 or pay £4,000 a week, which some clubs have. 

"But at this moment in time, we are not good enough. 

"I normally wait ten games, but I can't wait ten games at the minute." 

Johnson added that goalkeeper Mark Halstead was ill during the half-time interval, forcing his replacement by Marcin Brzozowski on Tuesday night. 

