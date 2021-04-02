Torquay United winning ugly, but winning

Published: 7:23 PM April 2, 2021

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United hugs goal scorer, Danny Wright of Torquay United after the National League match between Torquay United and Woking at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Friday 2nd April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson hailed the goalscoring return of Danny Wright, but admitted that it was not a vintage Torquay United performance as the Gulls edged Woking 1-0 to hold their third place in the National League.

On a day when most of the top sides, except leaders Sutton United, also won, substitute Wright marked his comeback from a three-month injury absence with an 83rd minute finish from Adam Randell's cross at Plainmoor.

"It was great for Danny to come into the game and get his goal," said Johnson.

"I'm very pleased for him and everyone. If it had been 0-0, we would have been very disappointed.

"It wasn't an especially beautiful game, was it?

"It was important that we found that one quality ball into the box and then someone getting on the end of it, because we didn't have enough of that.

"We had a good corner that, maybe, Joe Lewis should have headed in second half, but there wasn't a lot of chances created at both ends really - a lot of huff and puff.

"The players are a bit disappointed that individuals weren't on their best game. We had a lot of the ball, but gave away a lot of ball.

"But it's about time we got a late winner - we were doing that earlier in the season - and three wins out of four is a good run."

Of new loan striker Benji Mbunga Kimpioka, Johnson said: "He worked hard, but we didn't get enough ball to him.

"He will get fitter and fitter, and he will be a problem to oppositions for us."

United next head for Wrexham on Monday - they slipped to seventh with a 1-0 defeat at Notts County - while Sutton were held 0-0 at Boreham Wood, Hartlepool beat Dagenham 2-1, Stockport won 2-1 at Aldershot and improving Chesterfield are up to sixth after a 1-0 win at Eastleigh.

United (54pts) are now eight points behind Sutton with 12 games to go and six behind Hartlepool (2nd), although they have three games in hand on the Teesiders.

"If I can get Manager Of The Month for April - not for me, but for the club - it will mean we'll be right up there and winning a few more games," quipped Johnson.

"I'm very pleased with the three points, and it gives us something to go into the next game with."