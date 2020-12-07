ON THE DAY that his son Lee was appointed manager of North-East giants Sunderland, Gary Johnson was full of pride for Torquay United after fans finally returned to Plainmoor to see their important 3- 1 home win over Wrexham.

“I thought the whole club looked very professional in these times, and I am proud of everyone,” said the Gulls’ boss after goals by Ben Whitfield, Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans had taken National League leaders Torquay to 28 points from their first eleven games.

“We have got to get through this period not just on the pitch, but off it as well,” he said.

“Our fans were brilliant – they stayed in their places, but they tried to sing and got behind us on a very cold evening by the end.

“Our first 20 minutes was tremendous. We wanted to keep it going, but you’ve got an opposition trying to stop you doing it, and Wrexham are no mugs. “The boys put in the energy they needed to stay top of the league.

“At this level, there’s always somebody in the opposition who can pull something out of the bag, so it did get a little bit nervy at 2-1.

“But we didn’t give them many chances in general play, we were very solid and got the goals at the right time.

“They are all good wins when you are top of the league and people want to knock you off your perch, so we’ve got to be really pleased to beat Wrexham 3-1.

“We’ve got to keep it going and hopefully a few more fans will come along on Tuesday (Maidenhead Utd H).

Johnson added: “Lee has got a job, and at a massive club.

“He thinks he can get it going there and, although it’s always nice to have a close connection at a club like that, I don’t think we’ll think of using it for a while yet, because we’ve got a very good squad of our own here. “