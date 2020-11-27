Johnson, 65, said: “The balls are much lighter nowadays, and they’re made of different materials.

“In my day, clubs had a ball hanging from the roof, and players, especially centre-halves, could sometimes head it a hundred times in a day – that doesn’t happen any more.

“Very young kids don’t head it often anyway because they can’t get the ball off the ground that much.

“But as they get older, you’ve still got to coach how to head the ball, but maybe limit the number they do. Otherwise, what happens when they have to head it in matches?

“Yes, they need to do the studies, but there’s millions of people who have never headed a ball in their lives who, sadly, still suffer from dementia.”